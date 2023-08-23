Minister for Armed Forces, Rt Hon James Heappey MP, Holds Positive Talks in Gibraltar

On Monday, Minister for Armed Forces, Rt Hon James Heappey had a very positive discussion with the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo. The MOD remains steadfastly committed to Gibraltar and looks forwarding to continuing to work with His Majesty's Government of Gibraltar to deliver outcomes which benefit Gibraltar and the wider United Kingdom family.

At the Convent, Min (AF), held very constructive discussions with the Acting Governor, Mr Marc Holland. The FCDO and MOD in Gibraltar work closely to undertake the UK's constitutional obligations to the People of Gibraltar; we will continue to do so and highly value the strong working relationship at the local level.

23-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR