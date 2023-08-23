Minister for the Armed Forces concluded His visit to Gibraltar yesterday

The Minister for the Armed Forces, the Rt Hon James Heappey MP, concluded his visit to Gibraltar yesterday, reviewing the MOD facilities, including the Armaments Depot and tunnels used for subterranean training.

The MOD is investing £40-50m in improvements to infrastructure to ensure that British Forces Gibraltar can continue to play its crucial role as a Forward Mounting Base for UK Defence, routinely supporting ships, submarines and aircraft as they project further South and into the Eastern Mediterranean.

