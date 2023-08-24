Nigel Feetham KC co-opted to GSLP Executive

The GSLP is pleased to announce that GSLP party member Nigel Feetham has joined the executive after having worked with the party for several years.

Nigel Feetham is very well known and is hugely respected in the Gibraltar finance sector where he has worked for 30 years, including as a board member of the GFSC (the Gibraltar financial regulator) and a member of the GFSC Decision Making Committee. The sector (including gaming) accounts for a significant part of Gibraltar’s GDP, employment and tax revenues.

