Catalan support for Sanchez is good for Gibraltar

The Catalan nationalists of exiled President Carles Puigdemont have now flexed their muscle to give the PSOE control of the bureau of the Spanish Parliament and the office of Speaker. There is a strong Gibraltar connection here because Junts per Catalunya have always been very supportive of the right of the people of Gibraltar to self-determination.
It is not clear as yet whether Junts will support Pedro Sanchez in his bid to be re-appointed President of the Government of Spain. In any case, the King of Spain has asked PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijóo to try to form a Government first.
