Local students receive GCSE results

by MEGAN STRINGER Local students received their GCSE results on Thursday at Bayside and Westside Schools and the Gibraltar College. There was a real buzz at all three educational institutions yesterday morning, as students and teachers gathered to find out what results had been attained. PANORAMA spoke to students and staff.

After receiving two 9’s, one 8, six 7’s and an A in his results, Bayside Student Gino Ochello is excited to make the move to London in two weeks to pursue his career in musical theatre at ArtsEd. “I am really happy.”Sarah Torres said: “I got five 7’s three 8’s and one 9. I am going to continue through A-Level and decide whether I want to do a physiotherapy science based career or continue a career in dance.”Lauren Garcia told PANORAMA her next steps will be to begin A-Levels in science based subjects, as she hopes to “carry on a career in science.” She received four 9’s, three 8’s and two 7’s and a B. “They were very difficult, very stressful and I am glad it was all worth it, all the stress paid off.”

