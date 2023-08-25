Local students receive GCSE results
BAYSIDE AND WESTSIDE
After receiving two 9’s, one 8, six 7’s and an A in his results, Bayside Student Gino Ochello is excited to make the move to London in two weeks to pursue his career in musical theatre at ArtsEd. “I am really happy.”
Sarah Torres said: “I got five 7’s three 8’s and one 9. I am going to continue through A-Level and decide whether I want to do a physiotherapy science based career or continue a career in dance.”
Lauren Garcia told PANORAMA her next steps will be to begin A-Levels in science based subjects, as she hopes to “carry on a career in science.” She received four 9’s, three 8’s and two 7’s and a B. “They were very difficult, very stressful and I am glad it was all worth it, all the stress paid off.”
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
25-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Celebrating Co-Education Success
- Local students receive GCSE results
- How different a world it was for us in 2019
- Catalan support for Sanchez is good for Gibraltar
- Nigel Feetham KC co-opted to GSLP Executive
- Snr Landaluce’s obsession with Gibraltar continues
- Dr Giraldi Residents visit Fair
- Minister for the Armed Forces concluded His visit to Gibraltar yesterday