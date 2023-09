VOX DANGER REMAINS DESPITE CRACKS IN THE PARTY

MANY PEOPLE IN GIBRALTAR, AND INDEED IN SPAIN ITSELF, WILL BE REJOICING AT THE INTERNAL DIFFICULTIES WHICH HAVE PLAGUED THE RIGHT-WING PARTY VOX SINCE THE GENERAL ELECTION OF 23 JULY. THE OBVIOUS CRACKS IN THE LEADERSHIP AND THE SPLIT BETWEEN MORE MODERATE AND EXTREME FACTIONS PAINT A FAR FROM ROSY PICTURE GOING FORWARD.