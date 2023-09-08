Bosom Buddies Fashion Show

Local charity Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust turned Queensway Quay into a catwalk on Wednesday night, by hosting a fashion show titled ‘Model for a Day’ in aid of the Trust.
The charity’s aim is to inspire and bring confidence to cancer survivors. Models of all ages took part, to “model in solidarity with cancer survivors.”
The event formed part of this year’s National Celebrations, and saw a number of people attend to watch the people take part. The red carpet for the show was situated in between Waterfront and Rendezvous restaurants.
