His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce that following the publication of a public tender notice on the 7 June 2023 for the design, construction, financing and operation of an urban wastewater treatment plant and following an extensive evaluation process of the tenders received on the 7 July 2023, ECO Waters Ltd has been nominated as the preferred bidder for this project.

Gibraltar’s use of sea water for sanitary purposes creates challenges that are not present in other wastewater treatment plants given the salinity of the sewage effluent and the changes in salinity experienced during storm events. Discussions will now proceed with the preferred bidder to deal with some technical and commercial matters that require further details. The aim is to conclude these discussions as soon as possible so as to be able to make a tender award.

08-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR