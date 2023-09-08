National Day Message 2023 Assert your right to self-determination!

This year our National Day celebrations will finally be back to normal for the first time since 2019. The pandemic and the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II meant that some aspects were toned down or cancelled altogether.

While many of us will take the opportunity to spend time with friends and family, it is important too to remember the reason behind Gibraltar National Day and to fully understand how and why it all started. National Day takes place on 10 September because it marks the day in 1967 when the people of Gibraltar were given a choice as to their sovereignty for the very first time.

