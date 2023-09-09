Gibraltar expresses sympathy and solidarity with the Kingdom and People of Morocco

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “The news of the earthquake and, regrettably, the significant loss of life and damage that has occurred as a consequence, is news that will be received by all of us here in Gibraltar with much sadness.“The Government of Gibraltar, for itself and on behalf of the people of Gibraltar, wishes to convey our thoughts and prayers to our friends and neighbours to the south and, in particular, to ourwonderful Moroccan community here at home.“I regrettably expect that there will be those in our community today who find themselves affected by grief and loss, and I wish to send them both our heartfelt condolences and the help we might be able to offer.“I have today written to King Mohammed VI, to offer our help to the Kingdom and country of Morocco, and to express our support for all those caught up in this tragedy.”

09-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR