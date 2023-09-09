Gibraltar expresses sympathy and solidarity with the Kingdom and People of Morocco
The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “The news of the earthquake and, regrettably, the significant loss of life and damage that has occurred as a consequence, is news that will be received by all of us here in Gibraltar with much sadness.
“The Government of Gibraltar, for itself and on behalf of the people of Gibraltar, wishes to convey our thoughts and prayers to our friends and neighbours to the south and, in particular, to our
wonderful Moroccan community here at home.
“I regrettably expect that there will be those in our community today who find themselves affected by grief and loss, and I wish to send them both our heartfelt condolences and the help we might be able to offer.
“I have today written to King Mohammed VI, to offer our help to the Kingdom and country of Morocco, and to express our support for all those caught up in this tragedy.”
09-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- GIBRALTAR CALLS FOR SELF-DETERMINATION
- National Day lunch at Mount Alvernia
- Gib Bus Company strike and £5m yearly losses validate case for privatization
- Boat Procession
- HM KING CHARLES III ACCESSION TO THE THRONE 21 GUN ROYAL SALUTE
- Signing of banner
- Gibraltar expresses sympathy and solidarity with the Kingdom and People of Morocco
- National Day Message 2023