Gib Bus Company strike and £5m yearly losses validate case for privatization

In my Opinion by F. Oliva
As soon as the GBC news on Wednesday evening came on and the face of Unite’s Sam Hennessey popped on the screen, it was clear to me that something was afoot. One did not need to be Sherlock Holmes to work that one out.
Jose Netto, Bossano, John Gomez, Sisarello, and numerous historical predecessors in Transport House were no pussy cats in their time and could drive a hard bargain in pay negotiations, but crucially, they always had Gibraltar’s ultimate interest in mind; were born and bred Gibraltarians who exercised responsibility in respect of the wider public interest.
12-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR