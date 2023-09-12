GIBRALTAR CALLS FOR SELF-DETERMINATION

Gibraltar marked its first proper National Day celebration since 2019 on Sunday and for many it had been a long time coming. The Rock and its people were decked in red and white, the colours of Gibraltar, while the blue of the Union Jack was also present in many areas. The people of Gibraltar celebrated in style.

PANDEMIC

In 2020 and 2021 the political rally at Casemates fell casualty to the pandemic. This was to be expected at a time when gatherings and parties were infamous for spreading the disease. When people met their friends and relatives for lunch or dinner it was in smaller groups and taking the necessary precautions. The political rally did not take place and instead celebrations were subject to a series of rules including numbers per table, social distancing and protection of the elderly and vulnerable.

