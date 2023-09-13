Special Olympics Gibraltar 38th Anniversary National Games 2023

The Games kick off with the Opening Ceremony at the Lathbury Sports Complex at 6 pm on the Wednesday in the presence of the Chief Minister, where the Olympic flame will light the cauldron after its arrival having toured the Rock carried by Officers from the Law Enforcement Torch Runners who will be collecting funds for SOG.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

13-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR