Statement on Dissolution of Parliament by Caretaker Chief Minister, Hon Fabian Picardo KC

Statement in full: My dear fellow Gibraltarians, This morning, I held an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet and the Parliamentary party. Earlier today, I visited His Excellency the Governor and advised him, under Section 38(1) of the Constitution to issue a PROCLAMATION to dissolve Parliament.

That PROCLAMATION will be published in an EXTRAORDINARY GAZETTE today.I have also advised His Excellency, under the provisions of Section 20 of the Parliament Act to issue the necessary writ, under the Public Seal of Gibraltar, to convene the 2023 General Election for Thursday the 12th of October.

13-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR