PICARDO CALLS ELECTION FOR 12 OCTOBER

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo yesterday asked HE the Governor Sir David Steel to dissolve Parliament and issue a writ for a general election on Thursday 12 October. There had been widespread speculation that an election was imminent and Mr Picardo has, perhaps not unexpectedly, called it straight after National Day.

PARTIES

After seeing the Governor, the now acting Chief Minister with the acting Deputy Chief Minister at his side, announced the date of the election at a ‘live’ press conference from Convent Place. The different political parties will be busy preparing for the campaign, even though the election had to be this side of the summer.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

13-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR