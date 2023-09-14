Phillips departure blow to GSD

Mr Elliott Phillips, one of the heavyweights and leading lights of the GSD while in Opposition, will not be standing as a candidate in the coming general election.

Mr Philips served as Parliamentary Leader of the GSD Opposition for a while prior to the 2019 general election before Mr Keith Azopardi won a seat in Parliament. He has traditionally been seen as a close partner and ally of Mr Azopardi, having worked with him in the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), and contested a general election under that banner in 2011.

