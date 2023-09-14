2023 ELECTIONS: AZOPARDI’S ROAD TO NOWHERE

“I’m on a road to nowhere,” sang the great David Byrne of Talking Heads fame in their 1985 Little Creatures LP. It seems that Keith Azopardi is now unconsciously singing the lines from that hymn sheet, as political parties go into overdrive ahead of polling day on October 12, 2023.

It has been a legislature marked by the continuing negotiations for an EU-UK treaty, by the Covid pandemic which brought the world to an unprecedented standstill for practically two years, and since Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has required careful management of the global economic fallout which has hit the cost of living hard, notably food and energy prices, having widespread ramifications across world economies and being felt too, in our neck of the woods.

