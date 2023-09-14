SOFTLY-SOFTLY APPROACH FROM CLEVERLY HAS RAISED EYEBROWS

The National Day visit from Foreign Secretary James Cleverly must surely rank as one of the oddest in living memory. It developed into a sort of “now you see him, now you don’t” affair which included not speaking properly to the media and probably not meeting everyone he should have met.
But then, so they tell us, he was here on holiday with his family. It is not clear why he should have chosen the most highly charged political day of the year for a private visit of this kind.
