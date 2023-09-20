60th anniversary of Gibraltar at the United Nations exhibition opened yesterday

Yesterday afternoon, Dr Joseph Garcia officially opened an exhibition to mark the 60th anniversary of the appearance of petitioners from Gibraltar before the United Nations for the first time.

The exhibition has been curated by Acting Archivist Gerard Wood assisted by the team at the Archives and by volunteers.

The exhibition consists of a selection of 210 curated images ranging from photos, documents and press clippings. The objective is to explain how the United Nations came into being post-World War Two and how Gibraltar came to be a subject for the Committee of 24.