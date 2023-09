Early on Wednesday morning, the Royal Gibraltar Police’s new recruits had a uniform inspection by Inspector Dylan Quigley at Devils Tower Camp.

This is the first week of their training school, which will see the 17 officers (16 male & 1 female) undergo a period of intensive training before joining the Response Teams in 6 months.The recruits come from a wide variety of backgrounds including ex-military, ex-UK police officers and online gaming workers.

