In a recent press conference, the leader of the Liberal Party, Dr. Joseph Garcia, announced the addition of Lesley Bruzon to the party's candidate lineup for the forthcoming general election.

Dr. Garcia began the conference by expressing gratitude to his longtime colleague, Stephen, who has decided to step down from politics after years of dedicated service.

21-09-23