Nominations for the general election of 12 October closed yesterday at noon. There will be 21 candidates competing for 17 seats.

The incumbent GSLP/Liberal slate will be Fabian Picardo, Dr Joseph Garcia, Sir Joe Bossano, Professor John Cortes and Vijay Daryanani, who are all caretaker Ministers defending their seats. They are joined by newcomers Gemma Arias-Vasquez, Leslie Bruzon, Nigel Feetham, Pat Orfila and Christian Santos.

22-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR