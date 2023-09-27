CRAIG SACARELLO ‘THE INVISIBLE MAN’ OF LOCAL POLITICS REAPPEARS

The new GSD candidates may not inspire much confidence as constituent parts of a government in waiting, but they could certainly audition for a Universal Studios production of some of their much loved horror classics.

We have already looked at one of them and now it is the turn of the Invisible Man, a character inspired by HG Wells’ extraordinary novel of 1897.The Invisible Man in question is Craig Sacarello, a very pleasant chap and without knowing much about his personal circumstances, a successful local businessman of good standing in the community.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR