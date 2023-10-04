Miss Grand Gibraltar Jaylynn Cruz travels to Vietnam for international pageant

This week, Miss Grand Gibraltar Jaylynn Cruz is making her way to Vietnam where she will be representing Gibraltar at the Grand International 2023 Pageant.

The international pageant is due to be held at the Phu Tho Indoor Sport Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, and ahead of the Grand Final on Wednesday 25th October 2023, Jaylynn will be competing in different preliminary round competitions throughout the weeks.A total of 71 entrants will be competing to win the Grand International crown, with pre-pageant activities usually consisting of three main events, the swimsuit competition, a national costume parade, and the preliminary contest.

04-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR