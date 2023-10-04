Picardo’s re-election would provide regenerative boost for 2027

The caretaker Chief Minister’s admission earlier this week that this will be the last time he will be standing for re-election, opens up a twin track of novel possibilities for the post-Picardo era that would commence no later than 2027.

It was also significant that he should have repeated his desire to see a female Chief Minister in post, and while falling short of nominating a successor, intimated that Gemma Arias Vasquez could very well be the person who eventually takes over the reins of the socialist party from him.

04-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR