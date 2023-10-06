New eServices for Housing Department

The Government is pleased to announce the release of three new Housing eServices. They are as follows: 1. View your position on the waiting list 2. Application to the land works panel 3. Request Government housing paperless billing

The manual application forms have been put online and greatly simplified so that citizens can make use of these services with minimum effort. Information is being pulled from various Government databases to make this happen. Applicants will no longer have to input information such as tenant code, contact details, etc each time an application is submitted.In addition, applicants will no longer have to submit further paperwork such as proof of address or ID documents because of these integrations. This also means less time will be spent by civil servants processing applications as this information has already been checked and verified.

