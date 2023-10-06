IN DEFENCE OF SIR JOE

There are certain things in life which should be more important than political beliefs. Ideological differences should not stand in the way of defending human dignity, of recognizing selfless public service, the qualities of leadership of the strong individuals who have pushed our history forward often in the face of unfavourable odds.
They should not stand in the way of defending the truth, the public purse and the public interest however inconvenient or unpalatable it may be for sectional groups.
