There is more than one way to skin a cat without putting the process of our future into jeopardy
We have that looming shadow behind us of the fourth largest country in Europe, which even towers above the Levanter. Spain has foiled our plans yet again by halting the flow of the talks, just as it halts the flow of traffic through the frontier, and we are helpless to this. However, they also have their problems as there are already signs of blackmail on the Spanish agenda; “ We won’t make Pedro Sanchez Prime Minister in exchange for nothing” words by M Nogueras of Junts, said after the results that this July have left her party holding the keys to power. Everybody wants something in exchange for something.
10-10-23
