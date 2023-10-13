THE AWAITED CENSUS

We have adjusted to so much; so much more I believe than in other times. Everything gets more difficult as you grow older, attitudes harden and habits become ingrained.

Once talking loudly, especially on your own, was a sign that all was not well up there; that`s how we used to phrase it. Now people are happy to disclose intimate details of their personal lives while going full-throated on their mobile phones; be that in a bus, at a restaurant, or walking down the street.

13-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR