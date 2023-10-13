OVER 25 THOUSAND REGISTERED TO VOTE AS TURNOUT HIGH

by MEGAN STRINGER Over twenty five thousand individuals were registered to vote in yesterday’s general election, as Gibraltar went to the polls. By 4pm, 10,148 people had already voted.

The total number of registered electors came in at 25,200, as opposed to 24,189 in the 2019 general election.Voters were waiting outside of polling stations before they opened at 9am, with queues continuing at polling stations throughout the day, with people waiting to be able to cast their votes. Within the first hour, 1625 individuals had already voted, 169 more than the total amount during that same timeframe in 2019.

13-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR