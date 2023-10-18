Weather Advisory – HEAVY RAIN & GALE force winds

An area of LOW pressure, named Storm Aline, is forecast to bring a deterioration in the weather as we head through Thursday, with a strong to Gale force Southwesterly wind picking up, and a spell of heavy or torrential/ thundery rain pushing Southeast during the evening.

Rain Accumulations of 25mm+ are possible within a 6-hour period but are currently expected to stay below Severe Weather criteria (50mm+ in 6-hour). Meanwhile, a strong Southwesterly wind will pick up during the day, becoming strong to Gale force and squally at times from late afternoon onwards. Mean speeds are expected to increase 25-30 knots locally 30-35 knots with gusts reaching 40-50 knots. Winds will veer Westerly as the rain clears and ease overnight.Travel conditions will become difficult at times with standing water on the roads and a risk of local flooding and flying debris.

