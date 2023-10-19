INTERNATIONAL WALK TO SCHOOL MONTH 2023

by MEGAN STRINGER This month, annual International Walk to School Month is taking place. Seen as worldwide initiative, it is said to encourage students, their parents, and all in the community to either walk, or cycle to school throughout the month of October. Children are the future of Gibraltar, and by encouraging healthy habits from a young age, could mean they take this into account when they are older.

The overall aim of the campaign, which is backed by Living Streets, a UK charity for everyday walking, is to promote active and sustainable transport to and from schools, alongside improving road safety, reducing the overall traffic congestion and improve pupils health and wellbeing.The topic of sustainable travel has been one of significance locally over the last few years. There are many people that believe that as Gibraltar is so small, we should not need to use cars or motorbikes to travel from A to B.

