FLASH for Severe Gale

Strong to Gale force Southwesterly winds are expected this evening, with mean speed 25 to 30 knots, locally 35 knots and with gusts generally 40 to 50 knots, but with isolated gusts to 50 to 55 knots possible (Severe Gale), especially in exposed areas. Winds will veer Westerly as the rain clears, and ease significantly overnight.Travel conditions will become very difficult with a risk of flying debris and potential damage to property.

19-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR