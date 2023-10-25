All HMGOG counters will be opened to the public from Thursday

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is delighted to announce, in line with its manifesto and election commitments, that all Government counters will be opened from Thursday 26th October, exactly two weeks since the General Election.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I am delighted to announce the re-opening of all Government counters from this coming Thursday. Unfortunately, one of the many consequences of the pandemic was the closure of our counters. Although many of these re-opened once the lockdowns were over, it is true that, for a number of reasons, many have not yet fully re-opened like before.

