Yesterday morning, the Royal Gibraltar Police announced promotions to the rank of Sergeant for three of its detectives.

Polly O’Neil, Ilias Rahmouni and Mark Perry were all told of their promotions yesterday morning, following recommendations made by a Promotion Board consisting of representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Police Authority.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR