WAR AND OIL PUSH UP PRICES

If you have been going to restaurants or while doing the weekly shop in a supermarket its been easy to notice that food prices have significantly increased over the past two years.

The rise in cost of food stemmed from the Covid-19 pandemic where prices began to climb as economies recovered, and supply chains became fractured due to the logistic effects of the virus around the world.Then in February last year came the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and there have been major knock-on effects in the food markets, as both countries are influential players in cereal and oil seed production, and in the commodity markets in general.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR