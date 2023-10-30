Technical Notice Reminder Driving licence recognition, exchange and data exchange

On exiting the European Union, the arrangements in place for the mutual exchange and recognition of driving licenses and data between countries in the EU, on the one hand, and the United Kingdom and Gibraltar, on the other, came to an end.
The United Kingdom negotiated a series of separate bilateral agreements on driving licence recognition for UK and Gibraltar driving licence holders with the different Member States of the European Union.
