RIGHT ROYAL WELCOME FOR GIBRALTAR’S PRINCESS

The arrival of HRH The Princess Royal in Gibraltar later this month will be a cause for celebration and greatly appreciated by the people of Gibraltar. This is probably the first time that there have been two consecutive Royal visits one year after another.

WESSEX

In June last year, Prince Edward, now the Duke of Edinburgh and at the time the Earl of Wessex, came to the Rock with Countess Sophie. That visit marked the Platinum Jubilee of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It proved to be a resounding success. Edward and Sophie won the hearts and minds of the people of Gibraltar with their charm, charisma and generosity. They took part in a number of official functions, like the Queen’s Birthday Parade at Casemates, but also devoted some time to meeting and chatting to the people in walkabouts, particularly to schoolchildren.

JUBILEE

Edward and Sophie were not exactly strangers to Gibraltar. They had also made it to the Rock exactly ten years before, in 2012, to celebrate Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee at that time.

