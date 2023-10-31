RIGHT ROYAL WELCOME FOR GIBRALTAR’S PRINCESS
WESSEX
In June last year, Prince Edward, now the Duke of Edinburgh and at the time the Earl of Wessex, came to the Rock with Countess Sophie. That visit marked the Platinum Jubilee of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It proved to be a resounding success. Edward and Sophie won the hearts and minds of the people of Gibraltar with their charm, charisma and generosity. They took part in a number of official functions, like the Queen’s Birthday Parade at Casemates, but also devoted some time to meeting and chatting to the people in walkabouts, particularly to schoolchildren.
JUBILEE
Edward and Sophie were not exactly strangers to Gibraltar. They had also made it to the Rock exactly ten years before, in 2012, to celebrate Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee at that time.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
31-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Battle commences for the soul of the GSD
- Former UK Prime Minister Rt Hon Theresa May MP to address Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival
- THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION GIBRALTAR BRANCH POPPY DAY 2023
- SPEAKER FARRELL RETIRES
- November Walnut Campaign by Prostate Cancer Gibraltar
- RIGHT ROYAL WELCOME FOR GIBRALTAR’S PRINCESS
- GIBRALTAR’S UK RELATIONSHIP AND BREXIT CHALLENGES
- £5000 donation to the Moroccan Earthquake appeal fund