November Walnut Campaign by Prostate Cancer Gibraltar

by MEGAN STRINGER Today the first day of November marks the start of local charity Prostate Cancer Gibraltar’s (PCG) annual Walnut Campaign. The Walnut Campaign is held locally every year, and aims to increase the awareness of prostate cancer in Gibraltar

, and support those affected by it. The reason why the campaign is revolved around a walnut is because the size of a prostate is the same size as a walnut. The prostate is a small gland in the pelvis and is part of the male reproductive system and the chances of developing prostate cancer increase as you get older. Most cases develop in men aged 50 or older.In anticipation of the start of the campaign, PANORAMA spoke to chairman of the charity, Derek Ghio to find out more about the aims and objectives.

01-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR