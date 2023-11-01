SPEAKER FARRELL RETIRES

Chief Minister gives notice of motion for Mrs Justice Ramagge Prescott to be next speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament
Ahead of the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament on the 10th of November,
His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar announces that the former Speaker of the Parliament, Mr Melvyn Farrell, has communicated to the Government his desire to step down from the post, despite having been requested by the Chief Minister to continue in post.
