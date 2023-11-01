THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION GIBRALTAR BRANCH POPPY DAY 2023

 Wednesday, November 1, 2023 - 10:39
The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November, the period of Remembrance. Poppies are worn as a show of support for the Armed Forces community.


Remembrance honours those who serve to defend our democratic freedoms and way of life. We unite across faiths, cultures and backgrounds to remember the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community from United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.
This year the Appeal will take place on Friday 10 November with collections points spread out in various locations manned by Legion members and serving Forces personnel.
For this year’s Appeal, a new plastic-free poppy, made entirely from paper has been introduced. Maintaining the iconic poppy design and leaf shape, this is the first time in 28 years that a new poppy has been developed. Plastic ones will still be available, but these will be phased out over the new few years.

