UK MUST NOT BUCKLE TO SPANISH PRESSURE

When two British warships set sail from Gibraltar to the Middle East some days ago it once again highlighted the vital importance of the naval base here to the wider national interests of the United Kingdom.

This growing importance will be welcome on the Rock where it had long been held that the cutbacks of the past were a shortsighted serious error of judgement.It made the international headlines that RFA Argus and RFA Lyme Bay set sail from here for the eastern Mediterranean to provide humanitarian assistance. The two vessels were originally bound for Oman but the destination was changed at short notice in response to global events.

02-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR