Walking with destiny

We wait on someone. This is our destiny. We have waited on the British Government; we have waited on the FCO; we have waited on Governors; we have waited on Whitehall; and now, after having been constantly goaded

by the Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister to get Brexit done; we now find ourselves waiting on the Spanish interim Government to see when and if, they are going to find themselves ready to form government. One wonders if our patience will be rewarded.

03-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR