Gibraltar Christmas 2023 Stamps

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau are delighted to announce the release of a set of Christmas stamps.

This stunning stamp collection not only exemplifies the postage values essential for Gibraltar’s postal operations during the festive season but also features six timeless and vivid Christmasthemed illustrations. Designed by local graphic artist, Mr Stephen Perera, the stamps showcase iconic symbols of the holiday season, including Santa Claus and his iconic reindeer and gifts, an expectant robin, a majestic Christmas tree and a charming snowman.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

03-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR