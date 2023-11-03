ISOLAS LLP ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF SENIOR PARTNER ALBERT J ISOLA

ISOLAS LLP, Gibraltar’s leading law firm, is delighted to announce the return of Senior Partner Albert Isola to the firm after 10 years serving as a Minister with His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar in a number of portfolios including over the entire period as Minister for Financial Services and Gaming.

Albert’s notable achievements include the establishment of the Gibraltar International Bank, and the Legislative Reform Programme which led to the Financial Services Act of 2019. He has also worked closely with HMT in the creation of GAR, under which the Gibraltar financial services industry obtains access to the UK financial services market.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

03-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR