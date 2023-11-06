This week, Gibraltar Literature Week 2023 is taking place, with the overall event dedicated to promoting Gibraltarian and Gibraltar-based authors, as well as aiming to provide inspiration and encourage reading, writing, storytelling and more.

From Monday 6th to Saturday 11th November, the week offers a platform for discussion on a variety of subjects and themes with a focus on various educational initiatives and opportunities. Different events have been organised, including live sessions with audiences, online content, school visits and more.

