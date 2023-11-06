Remembrance Sunday 2023

His Majesty The King has approved that Sunday 12 November 2023 will be observed as Remembrance Sunday. The Ceremony of Remembrance in Gibraltar will be held at the British War Memorial on Line Wall Road, opposite City Hall, at noon.
The Ceremony is organised by HM Government of Gibraltar. The service will be led by His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, in his capacity as His Majesty The King’s representative in Gibraltar.
06-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR