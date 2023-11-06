MILITARY TRAINING ADDS NEW DIMENSION TO GIBRALTAR’S STRATEGIC VALUE

Barbary Star, the recent military exercise which saw troops deployed in the streets of Gibraltar has certainly raised eyebrows in Spain. While it may seem unusual for this kind of training exercise to immerse itself in the civilian world, it is also something that the people of Gibraltar are well used to.

COUP

Indeed, for the avoidance of doubt that a military coup was not under way, the Ministry of Defence very sensibly alerted the population in advance. It warned that during the period of the exercise, 16th to 29th October, the military presence around the Rock would become more visible at “unusual times”, including early in the morning. Part of the reason for this was because the exercise included military patrols from Devil’s Tower Camp to the Buffadero Training Camp.

