Several members of the RGP’s Armed Forces support network gathered this week for a commemorative photograph ahead of this year’s Remembrance Sunday.

They are just some of the RGP’s officers and staff who have who seen service with the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, HM Royal Marines, Corps of Royal Engineers, the Adjutant General’s Corps, the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, and the Royal Irish Regiment.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

07-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR