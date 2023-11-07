This week, Gibraltar Literature Week 2023 is taking place, with the overall event dedicated to promoting Gibraltarian and Gibraltar-based authors, as well as aiming to provide inspiration and encourage reading, writing, storytelling and more.

An annual event, it offers a platform for discussion on a variety of subjects and themes with a focus on educational initiatives and opportunities.

This year, the events titled ‘An Audience With…’ return, and on Monday evening, Mayor of Gibraltar Carmen Gomez held the first session.

